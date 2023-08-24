Patrick Corbin gets the nod for the Washington Nationals on Thursday at Yankee Stadium against Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Yankees have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -160 +135 9 +100 -120 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Nationals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 49, or 43.8%, of the 112 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a record of 32-38, a 45.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 58 of its 125 chances.

The Nationals are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-36 29-33 27-26 31-42 36-43 22-25

