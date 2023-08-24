How to Watch the Nationals vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will see Patrick Corbin on the hill for the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Yankees vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Nationals Player Props
|Yankees vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 116 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Nationals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- Washington has scored 555 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Washington averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.92) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.446 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Corbin (8-11) for his 26th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.
- He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.
- Corbin has 24 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/19/2023
|Phillies
|L 12-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Zack Wheeler
|8/22/2023
|Yankees
|W 2-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Carlos Rodón
|8/23/2023
|Yankees
|L 9-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Luis Severino
|8/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Michael King
|8/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
|8/26/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|8/27/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Johnny Cueto
|8/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kevin Gausman
|8/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Berríos
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.