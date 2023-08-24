The New York Yankees (61-65) host the Washington Nationals (58-69) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Yankees will give the nod to Michael King (3-5, 3.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Patrick Corbin (8-11, 4.77 ERA).

Nationals vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season. He is 8-11 with a 4.77 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.77, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.

Corbin has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Corbin is seeking his 25th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

The Yankees will send King to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, throwing 1 1/3 innings of relief while giving up three earned runs and allowing two hits.

He has pitched in 41 games this season with an ERA of 3.26, a 3.43 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.176.

