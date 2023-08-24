Thursday's game between the New York Yankees (61-65) and the Washington Nationals (58-69) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:05 PM on August 24.

The probable starters are Michael King (3-5) for the Yankees and Patrick Corbin (8-11) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Nationals have won in 49, or 43.8%, of the 112 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Washington has won 32 of 70 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (555 total), Washington is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.92) in the majors this season.

