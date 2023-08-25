The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (batting .179 in his past 10 games, with a home run, five walks and three RBI), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .199 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 46 walks.

Call has recorded a hit in 52 of 102 games this season (51.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (13.7%).

He has homered in seven games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

Call has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (23.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (9.8%).

He has scored in 31 games this year (30.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 53 .207 AVG .192 .293 OBP .314 .314 SLG .285 11 XBH 8 3 HR 4 23 RBI 12 35/21 K/BB 36/25 4 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings