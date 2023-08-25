Friday's contest features the Miami Marlins (65-63) and the Washington Nationals (59-69) clashing at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 25.

The Marlins will call on Braxton Garrett (7-4) against the Nationals and Joan Adon (1-0).

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-3.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Nationals have come away with 50 wins in the 113 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 8-15 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (561 total, 4.4 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule