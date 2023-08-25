Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Marlins on August 25, 2023
Luis Arraez and Lane Thomas are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals play at LoanDepot park on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has collected 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .284/.333/.473 on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 136 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 70 RBI.
- He's slashed .281/.328/.413 on the season.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Yankees
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 22
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Garrett Stats
- Braxton Garrett (7-4) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 25th start of the season.
- In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Garrett has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 25 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.94), 21st in WHIP (1.172), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 14
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 8
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 2
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|5
|1
|0
|6
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI (169 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a .355/.398/.456 slash line so far this year.
- Arraez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with .
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 21
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 107 hits with 20 doubles, 33 home runs, 56 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .238/.327/.503 so far this year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
