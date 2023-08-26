Alex Call vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Alex Call (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .203 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 46 walks.
- Call has gotten at least one hit in 51.5% of his games this season (53 of 103), with at least two hits 15 times (14.6%).
- In 6.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.3% of his games this season, Call has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (30.1%), including eight multi-run games (7.8%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|54
|.207
|AVG
|.199
|.293
|OBP
|.317
|.314
|SLG
|.295
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|35/21
|K/BB
|36/25
|4
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will send Perez (5-4) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
