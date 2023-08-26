C.J. Abrams -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Marlins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Abrams is batting .273 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Abrams has had a hit in 75 of 119 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 29 times (24.4%).

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (11.8%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.9% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.9% of his games this year (51 of 119), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .251 AVG .251 .311 OBP .292 .405 SLG .426 19 XBH 21 7 HR 7 23 RBI 26 45/13 K/BB 50/7 18 SB 16

Marlins Pitching Rankings