C.J. Abrams vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Marlins.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Marlins Player Props
|Nationals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Abrams is batting .273 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Abrams has had a hit in 75 of 119 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 29 times (24.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (11.8%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.9% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this year (51 of 119), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.251
|AVG
|.251
|.311
|OBP
|.292
|.405
|SLG
|.426
|19
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|26
|45/13
|K/BB
|50/7
|18
|SB
|16
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Perez (5-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.