On Saturday, Keibert Ruiz (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .262 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Ruiz is batting .250 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 62.6% of his games this year (67 of 107), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (28.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 13.1% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In 35.5% of his games this season, Ruiz has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (11.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33.6% of his games this year (36 of 107), with two or more runs four times (3.7%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 55 .262 AVG .263 .303 OBP .331 .400 SLG .437 17 XBH 17 5 HR 10 24 RBI 29 22/8 K/BB 19/20 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings