The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 144 hits and an OBP of .333, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 95 games this season (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.

He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 47 games this year (36.7%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (13.3%).

He has scored at least once 70 times this year (54.7%), including 13 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .317 AVG .252 .357 OBP .311 .506 SLG .438 28 XBH 25 9 HR 11 37 RBI 32 58/13 K/BB 85/19 11 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings