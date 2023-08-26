The Washington Mystics (15-18) face the Las Vegas Aces (29-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 26, 2023 on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Mystics vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Mystics 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 168.2

Mystics vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Washington's record against the spread is 13-19-0.

Washington has seen 13 of its 32 games hit the over.

Mystics Performance Insights

With 80.5 points per game on offense, the Mystics rank seventh in the WNBA. At the other end of the court, they cede 81.8 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

When it comes to rebounding, Washington is getting beat at both ends of the court, as it ranks third-worst in the league in boards (32.1 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (35.9 per contest).

In terms of turnovers, it's been a dominant stretch for the Mystics, who are committing 12.8 turnovers per game (third-best in WNBA) and forcing 15 turnovers per contest (best).

With 7.5 three-pointers per game, the Mystics are fifth in the WNBA. They have a 33% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Mystics rank ninth in the WNBA with 8 treys allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with a 35.6% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Washington in 2023, 66.4% of them have been two-pointers (73.9% of the team's made baskets) and 33.6% have been three-pointers (26.1%).

