Nationals vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's game between the Miami Marlins (65-64) and Washington Nationals (60-69) squaring off at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on August 26.
The probable pitchers are Eury Perez (5-4) for the Marlins and Jake Irvin (3-5) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.
- The Nationals have been victorious in 51, or 44.7%, of the 114 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a mark of 15-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (568 total runs).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 20
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Trevor Williams vs Zack Wheeler
|August 22
|@ Yankees
|W 2-1
|Josiah Gray vs Carlos Rodón
|August 23
|@ Yankees
|L 9-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Luis Severino
|August 24
|@ Yankees
|W 6-5
|Patrick Corbin vs Michael King
|August 25
|@ Marlins
|W 7-4
|Joan Adon vs Braxton Garrett
|August 26
|@ Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Eury Pérez
|August 27
|@ Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Johnny Cueto
|August 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kevin Gausman
|August 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Berríos
|August 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Chris Bassitt
|August 31
|Marlins
|-
|Joan Adon vs Braxton Garrett
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.