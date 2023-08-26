The Miami Marlins (65-64) will look to Luis Arraez when they host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (60-69) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, August 26. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +170. The matchup's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Eury Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.91 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.56 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Nationals' game versus the Marlins but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Nationals (+170) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to take down the Marlins with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $27.00.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Lane Thomas get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 34, or 60.7%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have gone 3-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (42.9% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Miami.

In the last 10 games, the Marlins have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 114 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (44.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 15 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 7-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Carter Kieboom 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+280) Alex Call 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th

