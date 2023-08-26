When the New Mexico State Aggies match up with the UMass Minutemen at 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 26, our projection system predicts the Aggies will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

New Mexico State vs. UMass Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction New Mexico State (-7) Over (44.5) New Mexico State 31 UMass 15

New Mexico State Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Aggies a 73.3% chance to win.

The Aggies won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

New Mexico State had two wins ATS (2-1) as 7-point or greater favorites last year.

Aggies games hit the over six out of 13 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 44.5 points, 3.8 fewer than the average total in last season's New Mexico State contests.

UMass Betting Info (2022)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Minutemen.

The Minutemen compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread last year.

UMass went 4-6 as underdogs of 7 points or greater last year.

Last season, four Minutemen games went over the point total.

Last season, UMass' games resulted in an average scoring total of 47, which is 2.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Aggies vs. Minutemen 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Mexico State 25.5 23.9 33.5 16 17.7 32.7 UMass 12.5 31.1 14.2 29.2 11.3 32.4

