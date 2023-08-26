The New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) square off against the UMass Minutemen (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Aggies are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico State vs. UMass matchup in this article.

New Mexico State vs. UMass Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Las Cruces, New Mexico
  • Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

New Mexico State vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico State Moneyline UMass Moneyline
BetMGM New Mexico State (-7.5) 44.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings New Mexico State (-7.5) 45 -325 +260 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet New Mexico State (-7.5) 45 -303 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico New Mexico State (-7.5) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

New Mexico State vs. UMass Betting Trends

  • New Mexico State put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Aggies were favored by 7.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
  • UMass covered five times in 12 games with a spread last year.
  • The Minutemen were 4-6 ATS last season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

New Mexico State & UMass 2023 Futures Odds

New Mexico State
To Win CUSA +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

