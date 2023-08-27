On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .249 with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

In 62.5% of his 120 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (11.7%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Abrams has an RBI in 32 of 120 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.3%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .251 AVG .247 .311 OBP .288 .405 SLG .419 19 XBH 21 7 HR 7 23 RBI 26 45/13 K/BB 51/7 18 SB 16

Marlins Pitching Rankings