Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.

In 34 of 60 games this year (56.7%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (18.3%).

He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.

In 23.3% of his games this year, Vargas has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 20 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 37 .222 AVG .252 .250 OBP .294 .361 SLG .370 4 XBH 11 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/3 K/BB 6/7 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings