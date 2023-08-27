On Sunday, Joey Meneses (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses is hitting .280 with 31 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.
  • Meneses has had a hit in 86 of 122 games this season (70.5%), including multiple hits 37 times (30.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Meneses has driven home a run in 43 games this year (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 50 times this year (41.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 58
.302 AVG .258
.342 OBP .314
.448 SLG .379
24 XBH 19
6 HR 5
37 RBI 36
45/15 K/BB 54/18
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Chargois will start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
  • The 32-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 32 appearances so far.
  • In his 32 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .217 against him. He has a 3.56 ERA and averages 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
