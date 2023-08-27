On Sunday, Joey Meneses (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .280 with 31 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.

Meneses has had a hit in 86 of 122 games this season (70.5%), including multiple hits 37 times (30.3%).

He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has driven home a run in 43 games this year (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored at least once 50 times this year (41.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 58 .302 AVG .258 .342 OBP .314 .448 SLG .379 24 XBH 19 6 HR 5 37 RBI 36 45/15 K/BB 54/18 0 SB 0

