Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz has 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .262.
  • Ruiz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .250.
  • Ruiz has picked up a hit in 67 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
  • Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (13.1%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 33.6% of his games this year (36 of 107), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 55
.262 AVG .263
.303 OBP .331
.400 SLG .437
17 XBH 17
5 HR 10
24 RBI 29
22/8 K/BB 19/20
0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
  • The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Chargois makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief 32 times this season.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .217 against him this season. He has a 3.56 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his 32 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.