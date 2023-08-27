The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starter JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Marlins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has 145 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .474. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • Thomas has picked up a hit in 74.4% of his 129 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.0% of those games.
  • He has homered in 19 games this season (14.7%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Thomas has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (36.4%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (13.2%).
  • He has scored at least once 70 times this year (54.3%), including 13 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 64
.317 AVG .252
.357 OBP .310
.506 SLG .443
28 XBH 26
9 HR 11
37 RBI 32
58/13 K/BB 86/19
11 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
  • The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Chargois takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Marlins.
  • The 32-year-old righty has 32 appearances in relief this season.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .217 against him this season. He has a 3.56 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his 32 appearances.
