Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (61-69) will be looking for a series sweep when they match up against the Miami Marlins (65-65) at LoanDepot park on Sunday, August 27. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +145 moneyline odds. The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: JT Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.56 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (6-7, 4.95 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 34, or 59.6%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have gone 9-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (64.3% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 63.6% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Marlins were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have won in 52, or 45.2%, of the 115 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won 31 of 60 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 8-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th

