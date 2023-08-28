C.J. Abrams vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, C.J. Abrams (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .249 with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this year (76 of 121), with more than one hit 29 times (24.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (11.6%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32 games this year (26.4%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (9.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 52 of 121 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|60
|.251
|AVG
|.248
|.311
|OBP
|.291
|.405
|SLG
|.417
|19
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|26
|45/13
|K/BB
|51/7
|18
|SB
|16
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (9-8) to make his 26th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 12th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 20th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.