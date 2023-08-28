Ildemaro Vargas vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Monday, Ildemaro Vargas (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .242.
- In 35 of 61 games this season (57.4%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (18.0%).
- He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Vargas has driven in a run in 14 games this season (23.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 61 games (32.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|38
|.222
|AVG
|.254
|.250
|OBP
|.300
|.361
|SLG
|.369
|4
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/3
|K/BB
|6/8
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (9-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 12th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 20th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.