Keibert Ruiz vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Monday at 7:07 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Marlins.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .264 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- Ruiz is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 63.0% of his games this year (68 of 108), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In 14 games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (11.1%).
- In 36 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|56
|.262
|AVG
|.266
|.303
|OBP
|.333
|.400
|SLG
|.439
|17
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|29
|22/8
|K/BB
|19/20
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman will look to earn his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 195 strikeouts through 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 12th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 20th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.
