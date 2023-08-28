Monday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (71-60) and the Washington Nationals (61-70) clashing at Rogers Centre (on August 28) at 7:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (9-8, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (7-10, 3.85 ERA).

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 116 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (44.8%) in those contests.

Washington has a win-loss record of 3-6 when favored by +200 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (572 total), Washington is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.87 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule