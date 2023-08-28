How to Watch the Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
The Toronto Blue Jays and Brandon Belt will square off against the Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses on Monday at 7:07 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.
Nationals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 119 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Fueled by 372 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- Washington has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 572 (4.4 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Washington has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.440 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Josiah Gray (7-10) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.
- He has nine quality starts in 25 chances this season.
- Gray has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Yankees
|L 9-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Luis Severino
|8/24/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Michael King
|8/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
|8/26/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|8/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-1
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|JT Chargois
|8/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kevin Gausman
|8/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Berríos
|8/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Bassitt
|8/31/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
|9/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|9/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|JT Chargois
