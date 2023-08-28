The Toronto Blue Jays and Brandon Belt will square off against the Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses on Monday at 7:07 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 119 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 372 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Washington has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 572 (4.4 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.440 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (7-10) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

He has nine quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Gray has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Yankees L 9-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Patrick Corbin Michael King 8/25/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 8/26/2023 Marlins W 3-2 Away Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 8/27/2023 Marlins L 2-1 Away Trevor Williams JT Chargois 8/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins - Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams JT Chargois

