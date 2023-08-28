Toronto Blue Jays (71-60) will take on the Washington Nationals (61-70) at Rogers Centre on Monday, August 28 at 7:07 PM ET. Currently sitting at 195 strikeouts, Kevin Gausman will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Blue Jays are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+200). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (9-8, 3.23 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-10, 3.85 ERA)

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 46 out of the 87 games, or 52.9%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 5-3 (62.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 2-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 52, or 44.8%, of the 116 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+270)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.