Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lane Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Washington Nationals square off at Rogers Centre on Monday (first pitch at 7:07 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 32 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 69 RBI (146 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.332/.474 on the year.

Thomas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double, a triple and two walks.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 140 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 73 RBI.

He's slashed .282/.330/.415 on the year.

Meneses has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles and four RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 0 3 2 at Yankees Aug. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Gausman Stats

The Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (9-8) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 25 starts this season.

Gausman will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 25 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.23), 20th in WHIP (1.157), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Aug. 23 6.0 5 2 2 8 1 vs. Phillies Aug. 16 5.1 7 7 5 4 3 at Guardians Aug. 9 7.0 4 0 0 6 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 3 4.1 8 3 3 6 2 vs. Angels Jul. 28 6.0 5 1 1 9 3

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 132 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs, 50 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.343/.441 so far this season.

Guerrero will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 27 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Springer Stats

George Springer has recorded 125 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.323/.405 so far this year.

Springer has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 27 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

