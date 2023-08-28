Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Blue Jays on August 28, 2023
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lane Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Washington Nationals square off at Rogers Centre on Monday (first pitch at 7:07 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 32 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 69 RBI (146 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.332/.474 on the year.
- Thomas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double, a triple and two walks.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Yankees
|Aug. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 140 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 73 RBI.
- He's slashed .282/.330/.415 on the year.
- Meneses has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles and four RBI.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Marlins
|Aug. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Marlins
|Aug. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|2
|at Yankees
|Aug. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Yankees
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Kevin Gausman Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Gausman Stats
- The Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (9-8) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start 17 times in 25 starts this season.
- Gausman will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has made 25 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.23), 20th in WHIP (1.157), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Gausman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|Aug. 23
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 16
|5.1
|7
|7
|5
|4
|3
|at Guardians
|Aug. 9
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 3
|4.1
|8
|3
|3
|6
|2
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|9
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kevin Gausman's player props with BetMGM.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has 132 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs, 50 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .268/.343/.441 so far this season.
- Guerrero will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
George Springer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Springer Stats
- George Springer has recorded 125 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.323/.405 so far this year.
- Springer has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Springer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.