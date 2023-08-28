The Toronto Blue Jays (71-60) are looking for another big outing from a hitter on a hot streak against the Washington Nationals (61-70) on Monday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre. Davis Schneider is currently on a three-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (9-8) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (7-10) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (9-8, 3.23 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-10, 3.85 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season. He is 7-10 with a 3.85 ERA and 118 strikeouts over 135 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.

The 25-year-old has a 3.85 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.

Gray enters this outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray enters the game with 21 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

Gausman (9-8) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 3.23 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Gausman has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.23), 20th in WHIP (1.157), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

