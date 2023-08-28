No. 39-ranked Marta Kostyuk will meet Elena Rybakina (No. 4), one of 32 matches in the US Open round of 128 in New York, New York today. All the action will be streaming live.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: August 28

August 28 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - August 28

Match Round Match Time Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kateryna Baindl Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Varvara Gracheva vs. Taylor Townsend Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Magdalena Frech vs. Emma Navarro Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Rebeka Masarova vs. Maria Sakkari Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Clervie Ngounoue vs. Daria Saville Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Karolina Muchova vs. Storm Sanders Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Kamilla Rakhimova vs. Belinda Bencic Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Victoria Azarenka vs. Fiona Ferro Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Iga Swiatek vs. Rebecca Peterson Round of 128 12:00 PM ET Anhelina Kalinina vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Round of 128 12:15 PM ET Lauren Davis vs. Danka Kovinic Round of 128 12:15 PM ET Sloane Stephens vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Round of 128 12:15 PM ET Katie Volynets vs. Xinyu Wang Round of 128 1:00 PM ET Bernarda Pera vs. Veronika Kudermetova Round of 128 1:00 PM ET Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Margarita Gasparyan Round of 128 1:00 PM ET Danielle Collins vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Round of 128 1:00 PM ET Lin Zhu vs. Mayar Sherif Round of 128 1:00 PM ET Kaja Juvan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Round of 128 1:00 PM ET Kimberly Birrell vs. Jennifer Brady Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Julia Grabher vs. Xiyu Wang Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Panna Udvardy vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Elena Rybakina vs. Marta Kostyuk Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Elise Mertens vs. Mirjam Bjorklund Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Magda Linette Round of 128 3:00 PM ET Anna Kalinskaya vs. Katerina Siniakova Round of 128 4:15 PM ET Kayla Day vs. Sorana Cirstea Round of 128 4:15 PM ET Jelena Ostapenko vs. Jasmine Paolini Round of 128 4:15 PM ET Alize Cornet vs. Elina Avanesyan Round of 128 4:15 PM ET Olivia Gadecki vs. Mirra Andreeva Round of 128 4:15 PM ET Petra Kvitova vs. Cristina Bucsa Round of 128 6:00 PM ET Laura Siegemund vs. Cori Gauff Round of 128 7:00 PM ET Tatiana Prozorova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Round of 128 9:00 PM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Rybakina vs. Kostyuk

Rybakina has gone 38-12 and has won two titles this year.

Kostyuk is 17-15 through 16 tournaments this year, and has won one tournament title.

Rybakina has played 50 matches this year (across all court types), and 20.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Rybakina has played 31 matches so far this year, totaling 22.2 games per match while winning 56.7% of games.

So far this year, Rybakina has won 34.9% of her return games and 78.6% of her service games.

In her 32 matches played this year across all court types, Kostyuk is averaging 21.5 games per match while winning 50.5% of those games.

Kostyuk averages 21.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set in 24 matches on hard courts this year, with a 51.8% game winning percentage.

Including all surfaces, Kostyuk's service game winning percentage is 66.7% (winning 222 of 333 service games) and her return game winning percentage is 35.4% (claiming 119 of 336 return games).

Bet on Rybakina or Kostyuk to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.