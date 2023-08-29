Tuesday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (72-60) going head-to-head against the Washington Nationals (61-71) at 7:07 PM (on August 29). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Blue Jays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Jose Berrios (9-9, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (6-10, 4.38 ERA).

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: SNET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 117 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (44.4%) in those games.

Washington has a mark of 24-23 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (575 total, 4.4 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.88 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule