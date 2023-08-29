George Springer and Keibert Ruiz will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals play at Rogers Centre on Tuesday, at 7:07 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 119 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 575 (4.4 per game).

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.88 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.443 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (6-10) for his 26th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 25 starts this season.

Gore has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Patrick Corbin Michael King 8/25/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 8/26/2023 Marlins W 3-2 Away Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 8/27/2023 Marlins L 2-1 Away Trevor Williams JT Chargois 8/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins - Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams JT Chargois 9/3/2023 Marlins - Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara

