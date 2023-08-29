On Tuesday, August 29, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (72-60) host Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (61-71) at Rogers Centre. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +165 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (9-9, 3.55 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (6-10, 4.38 ERA)

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 88 times this season and won 47, or 53.4%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 117 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 19 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th

