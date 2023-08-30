Keibert Ruiz vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on August 30 at 3:07 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .261 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 69 of 110 games this year (62.7%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 110), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.5% of his games this season, Ruiz has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this year (33.6%), including four multi-run games (3.6%).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|58
|.262
|AVG
|.261
|.303
|OBP
|.327
|.400
|SLG
|.441
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|32
|22/8
|K/BB
|22/20
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.75 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 12-7 with a 4.00 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.00), 28th in WHIP (1.214), and 31st in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
