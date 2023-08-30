Wednesday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (72-61) versus the Washington Nationals (62-71) at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 3:07 PM on August 30.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (12-7, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (9-11, 4.76 ERA).

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: SNET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Blue Jays 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Nationals' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 118 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (44.9%) in those games.

Washington has a win-loss record of 3-6 when favored by +200 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (580 total, 4.4 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.87 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

