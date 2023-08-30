The Toronto Blue Jays (72-61) and Washington Nationals (62-71) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:07 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (12-7) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (9-11).

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (12-7, 4.00 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (9-11, 4.76 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin will try to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 9-11 with a 4.76 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.76, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .289 against him.

Corbin is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Corbin is aiming for his 26th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 26 outings this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (12-7) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with an ERA of 4.00, a 2.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.214.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

The 34-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.214 WHIP ranks 28th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 31st among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

