Alex Call vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 47 walks while batting .199.
- Call has picked up a hit in 53 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.4% of his games this year, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|58
|.207
|AVG
|.191
|.293
|OBP
|.310
|.314
|SLG
|.284
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|35/21
|K/BB
|38/26
|4
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 26th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 135 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.96), 19th in WHIP (1.172), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1).
