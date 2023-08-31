After going 0-for-4 in his last game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Abrams is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 78 of 124 games this season (62.9%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (24.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (14 of 124), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.8% of his games this season, Abrams has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 53 of 124 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Home Away 60 GP 63 .251 AVG .250 .311 OBP .291 .405 SLG .410 19 XBH 21 7 HR 7 23 RBI 26 45/13 K/BB 53/7 18 SB 20

