Carter Kieboom vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Carter Kieboom -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Carter Kieboom At The Plate
- Kieboom is hitting .269 with a double and three home runs.
- Kieboom has gotten a hit in five of seven games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (42.9%, and 11.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Kieboom has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in four of seven games so far this season.
Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|7
|-
|AVG
|.269
|-
|OBP
|.296
|-
|SLG
|.654
|-
|XBH
|4
|-
|HR
|3
|-
|RBI
|5
|-
|K/BB
|6/0
|-
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 26th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.96), 19th in WHIP (1.172), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1).
