The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .256 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 walks.

In 77 of 122 games this year (63.1%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 122), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in 26 games this season (21.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.4%).

He has scored in 42 games this year (34.4%), including three multi-run games (2.5%).

Other Nationals Players vs the Marlins

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .254 AVG .259 .319 OBP .333 .300 SLG .371 6 XBH 17 2 HR 4 15 RBI 20 37/15 K/BB 42/22 1 SB 0

