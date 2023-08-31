Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .235 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.

In 36 of 64 games this year (56.3%) Vargas has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).

He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 64), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.9% of his games this year, Vargas has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 20 games this year (31.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 41 .222 AVG .242 .250 OBP .291 .361 SLG .348 4 XBH 11 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/3 K/BB 7/9 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings