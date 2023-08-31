Joey Meneses -- hitting .333 with three doubles, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with an OBP of .332 this season while batting .285 with 33 walks and 61 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 94th in slugging.

Meneses enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .421.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 126 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.7% of them.

Looking at the 126 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (7.1%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (34.9%), with more than one RBI in 18 of them (14.3%).

He has scored in 40.5% of his games this season (51 of 126), with two or more runs 10 times (7.9%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 62 .302 AVG .270 .342 OBP .321 .448 SLG .387 24 XBH 20 6 HR 5 37 RBI 39 45/15 K/BB 57/18 0 SB 0

