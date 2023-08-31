Keibert Ruiz vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins and Braxton Garrett on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .262 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 29 walks.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 70 of 111 games this season (63.1%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (27.0%).
- In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (13.5%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this year (39 of 111), with more than one RBI 13 times (11.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 111 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|59
|.262
|AVG
|.262
|.303
|OBP
|.329
|.400
|SLG
|.440
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|32
|22/8
|K/BB
|22/21
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Garrett (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.96), 19th in WHIP (1.172), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1).
