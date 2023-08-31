Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will try to out-hit C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 121 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 376 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 21st in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank eighth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with 580 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.446 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Joan Adon (2-0) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing two hits.

He has earned a quality start two times in four starts this season.

In four starts this season, Adon has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of four innings per appearance.

He has made six appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Marlins W 3-2 Away Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 8/27/2023 Marlins L 2-1 Away Trevor Williams JT Chargois 8/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-0 Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins - Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams JT Chargois 9/3/2023 Marlins - Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin Kodai Senga

