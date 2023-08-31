Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (66-67) and Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (62-72) will clash in the series opener on Thursday, August 31 at Nationals Park. The contest will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (7-5, 3.96 ERA) vs Joan Adon - WSH (2-0, 5.25 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 35, or 59.3%, of those games.

The Marlins have an 18-6 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 53, or 44.5%, of the 119 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 36-41 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+180) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Alex Call 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th

