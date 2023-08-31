Week 1 of the college football campaign is here, with nine games involving teams from the SoCon on the early-season docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Furman Paladins 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Shorter Hawks at Samford Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Carolina Catamounts at Arkansas Razorbacks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 SEC Network+ Davidson Wildcats at VMI Keydets 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mercer Bears at Ole Miss Rebels 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 SEC Network+ Wofford Terriers at Pittsburgh Panthers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Citadel Bulldogs at Georgia Southern Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Chattanooga Mocs at North Alabama Lions 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

