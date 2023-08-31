The Campbell Fighting Camels (0-0) meet a fellow CAA opponent when they visit the William & Mary Tribe (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium.

On offense, Campbell ranked 37th in the FCS with 31 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 68th in points allowed (388.9 points allowed per contest). William & Mary ranked 54th in total defense last season (357.7 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on offense, ranking 14th-best in the FCS with 448.8 total yards per game.

William & Mary vs. Campbell Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

William & Mary vs. Campbell Key Statistics (2022)

William & Mary Campbell 448.8 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.7 (40th) 357.7 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.9 (61st) 265.4 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.7 (66th) 183.5 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265 (24th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 7 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

William & Mary Stats Leaders (2022)

Darius Wilson completed 63.2% of his passes to throw for 2,269 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, accumulating four touchdowns while racking up 532 yards.

Bronson Yoder averaged 96.5 rushing yards and scored 13 rushing touchdowns.

Last season Malachi Imoh rushed for 722 yards. He also scored 10 total touchdowns.

Lachlan Pitts averaged 41.8 receiving yards and racked up five receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Caylin Newton collected three touchdowns and had 537 receiving yards (41.3 ypg) in 2022.

DreSean Kendrick averaged 28.2 receiving yards per game on 2.6 targets per game a season ago.

Campbell Stats Leaders (2022)

Hajj-Malik Williams' previous season stat line: 2,221 passing yards (201.9 per game), 180-for-289 (62.3%), 12 touchdowns and seven picks. He also rushed for 325 yards on 86 carries with five rushing TDs.

Last year, Bryant Barr rushed for 511 yards on 107 attempts (46.5 yards per game) and scored four times.

Lamagea McDowell churned out 352 yards on 71 carries (32 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last year.

Julian Hill collected 38 receptions for 659 yards and five touchdowns last season. He was targeted 24 times, and averaged 59.9 yards per game.

Austin Hite amassed 474 yards on 30 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 43.1 receiving yards per game.

Jalen Kelsey reeled in 32 passes for 406 yards and one touchdown, averaging 36.9 yards per game last year.

