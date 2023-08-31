The William & Mary Tribe (0-0) and the Campbell Fighting Camels (0-0) will meet in a matchup of CAA teams on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium. The Fighting Camels will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the William & Mary vs. Campbell matchup.

William & Mary vs. Campbell Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

William & Mary vs. Campbell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total William & Mary Moneyline Campbell Moneyline BetMGM William & Mary (-15.5) 52.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings William & Mary (-14.5) 52.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with DraftKings

William & Mary vs. Campbell Betting Trends

William & Mary won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Tribe covered the spread twice when favored by 15.5 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

Campbell won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover six times.

The Fighting Camels covered the spread once when an underdog by 15.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).

