Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .435 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .198 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 48 walks.

Call has gotten a hit in 53 of 108 games this year (49.1%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (13.9%).

He has gone deep in seven games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 23.1% of his games this season, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 58 .205 AVG .191 .294 OBP .310 .310 SLG .284 11 XBH 9 3 HR 4 23 RBI 13 35/22 K/BB 38/26 4 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings